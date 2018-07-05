In a new interview, British diver Tom Daley talked about competing in countries where gay sex is a crime.

Daley, who came out bisexual in a 2013 YouTube video, last year married Hollywood producer Dustin Lance Black. The couple recently welcomed their first child.

"It can be scary going to countries that aren't accepting of LGBTQ people. I've competed in the Middle East, Russia, and parts of the Commonwealth, where being gay is punishable. I feel extremely lucky being able to compete as I am without worrying about ramifications,” Daley told Shortlist.

Daley said that he skipped a competition in 2014 because it was held in Russia, where speaking positively of LGBT people is prohibited.

"It was in the wake of my coming out. I thought it was too risky and unsafe. Then, when everyone got back, I really kicked myself for not going. I'd let other people rule by fear, and it weighed really heavily on me,” he said.

He's since traveled to Russia.

“I wanted to make sure young LGBTQ people in Russia saw me, an out and proud gay man, competing in their country. I realized being there would send a stronger message than me staying home out of anxiousness,” Daley, 24, said.

Daley added that his husband was banned from Russia after he participated in a protest connected to a screening of his film Milk, which tells the story of Harvey Milk, California's first openly gay elected official.

“He did a big protest there with a massive rainbow flag, and after he screened his film he started getting threats and attacks. So, he's not allowed back,” Daley said.