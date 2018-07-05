Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's
culture guy, has shared his top three tips for a healthy
relationship.
The 37-year-old Brown laid out his
advice in a video taken from inside a car.
“#HeyFriends, many of you have hit me
up asking for relationship advice,” Brown wrote in tweeting the
video. “Here are 3 tips to having a healthy relationship.”
“First of all, understand you got to
set clear boundaries from the beginning. Having a relationship with
no boundaries is like driving through traffic with no stop signs.
It's reckless,” Brown said in the video.
“Secondly, understand your
relationship is like a bank account. If you withdraw a lot from your
relationship, eventually you're going to be in the red. So, you
constantly need to reinvest. So, if you withdraw by not
communicating, next time you reinvest. … That's how you add to the
relationship, so it's flourishing and growing.”
“Thirdly, understand that your trauma
from your past will come up. You might have experienced mistrust.
And so that might rear its ugly head, but it's okay to acknowledge it
and let the other person know and allow yourself to grow through that
by talking about it,” Brown added.
Brown got engaged to fiance Ian Jordan
in May.
