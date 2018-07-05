Scarlett Johansson has come under fire for taking a transgender role.

The 33-year-old Johansson is slated to play a transgender character in the upcoming film Rub & Tug. In the film, Johansson will play Dante “Tex” Gill, a transgender man who owns a massage parlor in Pittsburgh in the 1970s.

“Literally the LEAST you could do when making a movie about trans people is to cast a trans person in the role that was written for them,” a user wrote on Twitter. “Scarlett Johansson needs to stop naively choosing roles, and studios need to do better.”

Another user suggested Johansson should “ask Hollywood to keep looking” for a transgender actor to play the part.

In a statement given to Bustle, Johansson responded to the criticism, saying that such critics should be “directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto and Felicity Huffman's reps for comment,” a reference to actors who received critical acclaim for playing transgender characters.