YouTube, which is owned by Google, has apologized for the ways it has “let the LGBTQ community down.”

The company acknowledged its mistakes – primarily running anti-LGBT ads next to LGBT content and demonetizing LGBT accounts – in a series of tweets.

“It's the last day of Pride Month and we wanted to reach out to the LGBTQ community,” the company said. “We're proud of the incredible LGBTQ voices on our platform and the important role you play in the lives of young people.”

“But we've also had issues where we let the LGBTQ community down – inappropriate ads and concerns about how we're enforcing our monetization policy. We're sorry and we want to do better.”

“We've taken action on the ads that violate our policies, and we are tightening our enforcement. And when we hear concerns about how we're implementing our monetization policy, we take them seriously and make improvements.”

“It's critical to us that the LGBTQ community feels safe, welcome, equal, and supported on YouTube. Your work is incredibly powerful and we are committed to working with you to get this right,” the company added.

YouTube has been criticized for removing ads from LGBT videos, effectively demonetizing a user's account.

(Related: Homophobes target YouTube Pride video featuring Janelle Monae, Adam Rippon.)