During an appearance on NBC's TODAY,
singer Lance Bass said that one of the reasons he married Michael
Turchin is that he knew he'd be a “great dad.”
Bass, 39, and Turchin, 31, married in
2014 in California.
Last month, the men revealed their
plans to start a family.
“We are super excited,” Bass said
during his appearance. “We love the idea of having a family.
That's one of the reasons I wanted to marry this man, because I know
he'll be such a great dad.”
“This is the year we're putting it
all together. We finally found our surrogate. Now we're looking for
our egg donor. It's an intriguing experience.”
“The surrogate is amazing,” Bass
said. “And for her to give us that gift … it's just so
special.”
“We were just at Disney World, and
all I could think about was, I can't wait for our kids to be here
with us!” Bass added.
