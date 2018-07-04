Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van Damme has come under fire after comparing same-sex marriage to dogs getting married.

The 57-year-old Van Damme made his remarks during a recent appearance on the French talk show On N'est Pas Couché.

On the program, Van Damme and Gender Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa disagreed on Van Damme's belief that a woman's place is in the home.

“According to your theory, if a man marries another man or a woman marries a woman – how does that work?” Schiappa asked.

“Men marry other men?” Van Damme rhetorically asked. “Men get married. Women get married. Dogs get married. … Everyone is getting married and everybody is getting divorced.”

After Schiappa criticized Van Damme – saying that gay men and lesbians need support rather than being called dogs – the actor apologized, saying it's okay by him if his gay friends get hitched. Later, Van Damme suggested that such unions threaten society.

“But the question is, if all the boys marry each [other] and the women marry each other, how are we going to have children?” Van Damme asked.

Several outlets reported that France's ombudsman for broadcasting standards had received more than 20 complaints about Van Damme's comments.