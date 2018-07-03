Out singer Adam Lambert said in a
recent interview that he's not currently looking for a monogamous
relationship, but he remains a romantic at heart.
Lambert, 36, is currently touring in
the UK with Queen.
Speaking with Gay Star News,
Lambert said he's been single for about five years.
“I haven't been in a relationship for
about five years,” Lambert
said. “I've been working and traveling quite a bit, so dating
is temporary and transient.”
“I could meet and really click with a
special guy in whatever city I'm in for a few days, but then I have
to continue to my next destination.”
“What's hard is attempting to see
each other again – especially after just a first date.”
“I'm a multi-dater for now,”
Lambert added. “My inner romantic always hopes that I could meet
someone and it would grow into something significant and monogamous.”
(Related: Adam
