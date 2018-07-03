Out singer Adam Lambert said in a recent interview that he's not currently looking for a monogamous relationship, but he remains a romantic at heart.

Lambert, 36, is currently touring in the UK with Queen.

Speaking with Gay Star News, Lambert said he's been single for about five years.

“I haven't been in a relationship for about five years,” Lambert said. “I've been working and traveling quite a bit, so dating is temporary and transient.”

“I could meet and really click with a special guy in whatever city I'm in for a few days, but then I have to continue to my next destination.”

“What's hard is attempting to see each other again – especially after just a first date.”

“I'm a multi-dater for now,” Lambert added. “My inner romantic always hopes that I could meet someone and it would grow into something significant and monogamous.”

(Related: Adam Lambert says Paula Abdul concert was his first.)