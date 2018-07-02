Garrard Conley, author of Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith and Family, said in a recent interview that the culture of conversion therapy is homophobia.

At 19 and while attending college, Conley was outed to his conservative parents. The only child of a car salesman who was about to be ordained a Baptist minister, Conley was terrified of his father's response to learning about his sexuality. His parents sent him to conversion therapy camp.

Conley's 2016 book is being turned into a major Hollywood film starring Nicole Kidman, Russell Crow and Troye Sivan.

Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, Conley said that the program he attended to alter his sexuality was laughable.

“The conversion therapy part is blinding,” Conley said. “It's easy to mock.”

“There’s the 275-page handbook with dozens of rules about how to dress and stand and engage in eye contact. There are the bastardised Freudian models of behavior. There are the sessions where men are asked to watch sports – to learn proper masculine reactions.”

"To have it all laid out in a handbook with numbered pages, to see the institutionalization of homophobia, is to see bigotry for what it is: absurd.”

“You don't have to be in conversion therapy to be in conversion therapy,” he said.

Conley added that “some people died because of it.”