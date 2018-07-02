Paul Rudd, Steve Coogan play a
bickering gay couple in the comedy Ideal Home.
Ideal Home opened in select
markets on Friday.
In the film, British comic Coogan plays
Erasmus, a celebrity television chef, while Rudd plays Paul. The
couple's extravagant life is upended by the unexpected arrival of
Erasmus' grandson Bill (played by Jack Gore). Bill shows up at the
couple's doorstep after his father Beau (Jake McDorman) loses custody
to his estranged dad Erasmus and Paul.
The
film opened this year's FilmOut San Diego film festival and won
the audience awards for best comedy and best actor for Rudd, who also
stars in Ant-Man and the Wasp.
Ideal Home
also features openly gay actor Drew Droege, who is best known for
creating a series of videos spoofing actress Chloe Sevigny's
fashionable image.
(Related: Chloe
Sevigny “flattered” by Drew Droege spoof.)