Paul Rudd, Steve Coogan play a bickering gay couple in the comedy Ideal Home.

Ideal Home opened in select markets on Friday.

In the film, British comic Coogan plays Erasmus, a celebrity television chef, while Rudd plays Paul. The couple's extravagant life is upended by the unexpected arrival of Erasmus' grandson Bill (played by Jack Gore). Bill shows up at the couple's doorstep after his father Beau (Jake McDorman) loses custody to his estranged dad Erasmus and Paul.

The film opened this year's FilmOut San Diego film festival and won the audience awards for best comedy and best actor for Rudd, who also stars in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Ideal Home also features openly gay actor Drew Droege, who is best known for creating a series of videos spoofing actress Chloe Sevigny's fashionable image.

