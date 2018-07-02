A transgender woman made history on Saturday, winning the title of Miss Universe Spain 2018.

Angela Ponce, a 27-year-old transgender model from Cadiz, won the title, making her the first transgender woman to be crowned Miss Universe Spain. She's also become the first transgender woman to compete at the Miss Universe pageant later this year.

Miriam Pardes came in first runner-up, while Sheila Monjas finished second runner-up.

In accepting the crown, Ponce pledged to take a message of inclusion to Miss Universe.

“I pledge to take a message of inclusion, solidarity, respect, love for one self, and love for others to Miss Universe. Thank you,” Ponce said from the stage after being crowned.

The Miss Universe organization in 2012 announced that transgender women could compete.

The decision came after beauty queen Jenna Talackova – who was born male and began transitioning at age 14 – was told she could not compete in Miss Universe Canada. Talackova reached out to President Donald Trump, who owned Miss Universe at the time, to drop the organization's policy of not allowing transgender women to compete. The organization and Trump said that they reversed the policy independently of Talackova's actions, which included hiring civil rights attorney Gloria Allred.