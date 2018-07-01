Police in Philadelphia are looking for two men in connection with a possible hate crime against transgender people.

According to detectives, surveillance video captured two men walking by a home for transgender people as one lit an explosive device and threw it on the porch. The incident happened around 9:45 PM on June 23 on Woodland Avenue.

Local CBS affiliate CBS3 reported that more than a dozen transgender people live in the home and that seven people were home at the time of the blast, though no injuries were reported.

The outlet reported that the home was also targeted last summer. Philadelphia Police Department's Lt. John Walker said that someone shot paintballs at people sitting on the home's porch.

Police said the incident was being investigated as a possible hate crime.