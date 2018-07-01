Police in Philadelphia are looking for
two men in connection with a possible hate crime against transgender
people.
According to detectives, surveillance
video captured two men walking by a home for transgender people as
one lit an explosive device and threw it on the porch. The incident
happened around 9:45 PM on June 23 on Woodland Avenue.
Local
CBS affiliate CBS3 reported that more than a dozen transgender
people live in the home and that seven people were home at the time
of the blast, though no injuries were reported.
The outlet reported that the home was
also targeted last summer. Philadelphia Police Department's Lt. John
Walker said that someone shot paintballs at people sitting on the
home's porch.
Police said the incident was being
investigated as a possible hate crime.