Brendon Urie, lead singer of Panic! at the Disco, has pledged a $1 million gift to the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) through his recently launched Highest Hopes Foundation.

GLSEN works to create a safe space in schools for children who are or may be perceived to be gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.

The money will be used to establish Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) clubs led by students in every high school in America.

“For years my fans have inspired me with their determination and creativity as they have created a safe and inclusive community,” Urie said in a statement. “I felt the time had come for me to join them boldly, to bring that energy and power to bear on the huge challenges facing our whole society.”

“Launching the Highest Hopes Foundation with GLSEN as our first cause feels natural to the DNA of P!ATD, I am beyond excited to see what we can do together,” he added. “Some of the most inspiring leaders out there right now have come from GSAs. Working firsthand with GLSEN, student leaders everywhere, and all my fans, I want to make sure that every one of our future leaders out there has the support they need to form their own GSA and begin their work to make a better world.”

An additional $1 will be donated to the Highest Hopes Foundation for every ticket purchased to the North American leg of the band's “Pray for the Wicked” tour, which kicks off July 11 in Minneapolis with special guests Hayley Kiyoko and Arizona.

