An Oho bill would force teachers to out transgender students to their parents.

House Bill 658 would force teachers to alert parents if they see any signs that their child may be transgender.

The legislation was introduced by Representatives Tom Brinkman and Paul Zeltwanger, both of whom are Republicans.

Parents who receive such a notification must give consent in writing for their child to receive treatment. The legislation would extend to all government entities, including hospitals and courts.

Under the bill, a teacher who shares any resources on sex and gender or counseling without a parent's approval could be charged with a fourth-degree felony.

“Parents have the right to decide what is best for their children,” Brinkman told CNN affiliate WCPO.

Ohio's largest LGBT rights advocate, Equality Ohio, criticized the bill, calling it discriminatory.

“[The bill] puts the livelihoods of some of our most vulnerable youth – transgender youth – further at risk with bullying and discrimination by potentially forcing teachers to out them,” the group said in a statement.

The Ohio Education Association, a teacher's union, has also come out against the bill.

The measure has had a committee hearing.