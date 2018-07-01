An Oho bill would force teachers to out
transgender students to their parents.
House Bill 658 would force teachers to
alert parents if they see any signs that their child may be
transgender.
The legislation was introduced by
Representatives Tom Brinkman and Paul Zeltwanger, both of whom are
Republicans.
Parents who receive such a notification
must give consent in writing for their child to receive treatment.
The legislation would extend to all government entities, including
hospitals and courts.
Under the bill, a teacher who shares
any resources on sex and gender or counseling without a parent's
approval could be charged with a fourth-degree felony.
“Parents have the right to decide
what is best for their children,” Brinkman
told CNN affiliate WCPO.
Ohio's largest LGBT rights advocate,
Equality Ohio, criticized the bill, calling it discriminatory.
“[The bill] puts the livelihoods of
some of our most vulnerable youth – transgender youth – further
at risk with bullying and discrimination by potentially forcing
teachers to out them,” the group said in a statement.
The Ohio Education Association, a
teacher's union, has also come out against the bill.
The measure has had a committee
hearing.