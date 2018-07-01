Out singer Adam Lambert recently said that the first concert he went to was to see Paula Abdul.

“The first concert I ever went to was Paula Abdul,” he told the AP. “It was the 'Under My Spell' tour, it was called. And I really liked Paula Abdul.”

“I think I was like eight, seven or eight. And she had a lot of dancers, and it was a very theatrical show. They had flying dancers. They had the cartoon of that cat that she did the duet with and that was like on stage. It was really exciting,” he said.

Abdul, of course, was a judge on the eighth season of American Idol that included Lambert as a contestant.

“I think the resolution on the screen was a little bit rudimentary, but I it would stand up [today]. The flying was great,” Lambert added.