Out singer Adam Lambert recently said
that the first concert he went to was to see Paula Abdul.
“The first concert I ever went to was
Paula Abdul,” he
told the AP. “It was the 'Under My Spell' tour, it was called.
And I really liked Paula Abdul.”
“I think I was like eight, seven or
eight. And she had a lot of dancers, and it was a very theatrical
show. They had flying dancers. They had the cartoon of that cat
that she did the duet with and that was like on stage. It was really
exciting,” he said.
Abdul, of course, was a judge on the
eighth season of American Idol that included Lambert as a
contestant.
“I think the resolution on the screen
was a little bit rudimentary, but I it would stand up [today]. The
flying was great,” Lambert added.