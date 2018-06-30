Police in California on Friday charge a woman in the murder of her 10-year-old son, who recently said that he “liked boys.”

Heather Barron, 28, has been charged with murder, child abuse resulting in death, and torture, The Los Angeles Times reported. She will be arraigned on Monday and faces up to 22 years to life in prison, if convicted as charged.

She joins her boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, 32, who was arrested on Wednesday after police conducted an interview.

Anthony Avalos was found unconscious in his home on Wednesday, June 20 and died the following day in a hospital.

Avalos' body showed signs of malnutrition and physical abuse, leading deputies to question the family's version of events – that his injuries were a result of a fall.

Authorities said that Leiva was arrested based on statements he made during an interview with police conducted on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Times quoted the deputy director of the Department of Children and Family services as saying that weeks earlier, Avalos had “said he liked boys.”

Authorities at first said that Barron was not a suspect in the death of her son. Authorities removed other children from the home following Avalos' death.