Police in California on Friday charge a
woman in the murder of her 10-year-old son, who recently said that he
“liked boys.”
Heather Barron, 28, has been charged
with murder, child abuse resulting in death, and torture, The
Los Angeles Times reported. She will be arraigned on Monday
and faces up to 22 years to life in prison, if convicted as charged.
She joins her boyfriend, Kareem Leiva,
32, who was arrested on Wednesday after police conducted an
interview.
Anthony Avalos was found unconscious in
his home on Wednesday, June 20 and died the following day in a
hospital.
Avalos' body showed signs of
malnutrition and physical abuse, leading deputies to question the
family's version of events – that his injuries were a result of a
fall.
Authorities said that Leiva was
arrested based on statements he made during an interview with police
conducted on Wednesday.
The
Los Angeles Times quoted the deputy director of the
Department of Children and Family services as saying that weeks
earlier, Avalos had “said he liked boys.”
Authorities at first said that Barron
was not a suspect in the death of her son. Authorities removed other
children from the home following Avalos' death.