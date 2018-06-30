Celebrity couple Tom Daley and Dustin
Lance Black announced on Saturday the birth of their first child via
surrogate.
Daley and Black posted a black and
white photo of themselves holding their infant son, Robert Ray, on
Instagram. They captioned the photo “True Love.”
“Welcome to the world little Robbie
Ray,” wrote Black. “Thank you for bringing so much love and
light with you. And thank you to those who helped make our dream of
having a family into this wonderful reality.”
Daley told PEOPLE
that the birth of his son was “the most magical moment” of his
life.
The birth appeared in The Times.
“BLACK-DALEY On 27th June
2018 to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Robert
Ray,” the birth announcement says.
The couple, who married in 2017, named
their son after Daley's father, who died in 2011.
Daley, a 24-year-old Olympic diver, and
Black, a 44-year-old Hollywood producer, began dating shortly after
Daley came out bisexual in a YouTube video in 2013.
