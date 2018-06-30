Celebrity couple Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black announced on Saturday the birth of their first child via surrogate.

Daley and Black posted a black and white photo of themselves holding their infant son, Robert Ray, on Instagram. They captioned the photo “True Love.”

“Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray,” wrote Black. “Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped make our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality.”

Daley told PEOPLE that the birth of his son was “the most magical moment” of his life.

The birth appeared in The Times.

“BLACK-DALEY On 27th June 2018 to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Robert Ray,” the birth announcement says.

The couple, who married in 2017, named their son after Daley's father, who died in 2011.

Daley, a 24-year-old Olympic diver, and Black, a 44-year-old Hollywood producer, began dating shortly after Daley came out bisexual in a YouTube video in 2013.

