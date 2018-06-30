In an interview with Net-A-Porter,
actress Tessa Thompson says she's attracted to both men and women.
The 34-year-old Thompson is best known
for playing Charlotte Hale in HBO's Westworld, Samantha White
in the 2014 dramedy Dear White People and civil rights
activist Diane Nash in the drama Selma. She also played
Valkyrie in last year's superhero film Thor: Ragnarok.
Thompson
has said that the character was bisexual.
“I’m attracted to men and also to
women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to
have the discussion,” Thompson
said. “That was something I was conscientious of in terms of
this declaration around Janelle and myself. I want everyone else to
have that freedom and support that I have from my loved one, but so
many people don’t. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about
that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this
is my person?”
Thompson also talked about her
relationship with singer Janelle Monáe,
who
came out queer earlier this year. Thompson played Monáe's
love interest in the video for the song “Make Me Feel,” leading
to speculation that the women were an item.
Thompson said that she and Monáe
“vibrate” on the same frequency and that she wasn't bothered by
rumors that they were together.
“Janelle and I love each other
deeply. We're so close. We vibrate on the same frequency. If
people want to speculate about what we are, it doesn't bother me,”
Thompson said.
“It’s tricky, because Janelle and I
are just really private people and we’re both trying to navigate
how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also
wanting to use your platform and influence,” Thompson added.