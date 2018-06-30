Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin has come out gay.

Martin announced his sexual orientation for the first time publicly on Twitter. The 23-year-old Martin attached his coming out statement to a photo of himself draped in a rainbow flag.

“I have been out as a gay man for many years to my family and friends, and this includes my teammates,” Martin wrote on Friday. “Today, I'm proud that my entire team and the management of Minnesota United know that I am gay. I have received only kindness and acceptance from everyone in Major League Soccer and that has made the decision to come out publicly that much easier.”

Minnesota United on Friday hosted its annual Pride night.

“As we celebrate Pride night, I want to thank my teammates for their unconditional support of who I am. In light of my experience as a professional athlete, I want to take this moment to encourage others who play sports professionally or otherwise to have confidence that sport will welcome them wholeheartedly. June is Pride month, and I am proud to be playing for Pride, and to be playing as an out gay man,” he added.

Major League Soccer (MLS) Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement that he admired Martin's courage.

“We admire Collin's courage, and are proud of him and of the support from the soccer community,” Garber said.

Martin is the second MLS player to come out. Robbie Rogers came out in 2013 to much fanfare. Rogers, who is raising a son with husband Greg Berlanti, retired last year from professional soccer.