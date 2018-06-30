Minnesota United midfielder Collin
Martin has come out gay.
Martin announced his sexual orientation
for the first time publicly on Twitter. The 23-year-old Martin
attached his coming out statement to a photo of himself draped in a
rainbow flag.
“I have been out as a gay man for
many years to my family and friends, and this includes my teammates,”
Martin wrote on Friday. “Today, I'm proud that my entire team and
the management of Minnesota United know that I am gay. I have
received only kindness and acceptance from everyone in Major League
Soccer and that has made the decision to come out publicly that much
easier.”
Minnesota United on Friday hosted its
annual Pride night.
“As we celebrate Pride night, I want
to thank my teammates for their unconditional support of who I am. In
light of my experience as a professional athlete, I want to take this
moment to encourage others who play sports professionally or
otherwise to have confidence that sport will welcome them
wholeheartedly. June is Pride month, and I am proud to be playing for
Pride, and to be playing as an out gay man,” he added.
Major League Soccer (MLS) Commissioner
Don Garber said in a statement that he admired Martin's courage.
“We admire Collin's courage, and are
proud of him and of the support from the soccer community,” Garber
said.
Martin is the second MLS player to come
out. Robbie Rogers came out in 2013 to much fanfare. Rogers, who
is raising a son with husband Greg Berlanti, retired last year
from professional soccer.