Transgender teen Jazz Jennings, the star of TLC's I Am Jazz, said Thursday that she's doing great after undergoing gender confirmation surgery.

“I'm doing great, thanks for all the love and support,” Jennings captioned a selfie of herself in a hospital bed on Twitter.

Jennings had the surgery on Tuesday, according to a tweet she sent.

Earlier this month, Jennings, 17, talked about her upcoming surgery.

“I'm actually super excited for it,” she told fans in a YouTube video. “I am so looking forward to it. I've been ready for this my entire life. I'm going to have a vagina!”

Jennings added that her journey will be documented on I Am Jazz.