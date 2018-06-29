Transgender teen Jazz Jennings, the
star of TLC's I Am Jazz, said Thursday that she's doing great
after undergoing gender confirmation surgery.
“I'm doing great, thanks for all the
love and support,” Jennings captioned a selfie of herself in a
hospital bed on Twitter.
Jennings had the surgery on Tuesday,
according to a tweet she sent.
Earlier this month, Jennings, 17,
talked about her upcoming surgery.
“I'm actually super excited for it,”
she told fans in a YouTube video. “I am so looking forward to it.
I've been ready for this my entire life. I'm going to have a
vagina!”
(Related: Jazz
Jennings “super excited” about upcoming gender confirmation
surgery.)
Jennings added that her journey will be
documented on I Am Jazz.