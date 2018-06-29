Israeli professional wrestling champion
Nir Rotenberg, aka Rixon Raus, has come out gay.
Raus came out in an interview with WDC,
which was translated from Hebrew into English by Yanir Deker at a
Wider
Bridge.
The current champion of the Israeli
wrestling league, Raus said that he hoped his coming out will help
young wrestlers.
“I understand the extent of the
responsibility and the influence that my actions have now that I am a
champion, and I knew that it was time to come out of the closet in
public,” he said. “If I had a gay role model as a young
wrestler, the fears I've had in the past would have been avoided.”
Raus, who is raising two children with
his partner, added that he's planning to add to his family and get
married.
“We live in the moment and enjoy the
things we have, but in the long run we have plans that include
getting married and having more children,” he said.