Fashion designer Christian Siriano and husband of two years Brad Walsh have split.

Walsh announced their separation on Monday.

“Bit more than a month ago my husband and I separated,” Walsh tweeted. “I was contacted by a writer for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break it, I’m telling you myself.”

“It's nobody's business and I don't want to discuss, but that's what up,” he added.

A spokesman confirmed the split.

“They were together for 11 years, love each other very much and request privacy at this time,” the spokesperson told Page Six.

Siriano, 32, and Walsh married in July of 2016 after almost a decade together.

Siriano's career soared after he won the fourth season of the design reality show Project Runway, becoming one of the show's biggest success stories. He's dressed celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Victoria Beckham.

