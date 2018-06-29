Fashion designer Christian Siriano and
husband of two years Brad Walsh have split.
Walsh announced their separation on
Monday.
“Bit more than a month ago my husband
and I separated,” Walsh tweeted. “I was contacted by a writer
for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break
it, I’m telling you myself.”
“It's nobody's business and I don't
want to discuss, but that's what up,” he added.
A spokesman confirmed the split.
“They were together for 11 years,
love each other very much and request privacy at this time,” the
spokesperson told Page
Six.
Siriano, 32, and Walsh married in July
of 2016 after almost a decade together.
Siriano's career soared after he won
the fourth season of the design reality show Project Runway,
becoming one of the show's biggest success stories. He's dressed
celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Victoria Beckham.
