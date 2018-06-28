Singer Sam Smith and actor Brandon Flynn have reportedly split after dating nine months.

According to UK tabloid The Sun, the couple broke up last week and Smith, 26, has deleted several photos of the pair together from his Instagram account.

“Sam and Brandon had a real whirlwind romance,” an unnamed source told the outlet. “They really fell for each other. But they are both so busy with their careers and unfortunately things just haven’t worked out. Sam is obviously devastated. This is the most significant relationship he has ever had. Thankfully he is on tour across the US at the moment which has been a welcome distraction.”

Smith is currently on tour to promote his second studio album The Thrill Of It All.

During a concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Smith told the crowd that he's “going through some shit right now,” AOL reported.

The 24-year-old Flynn plays troubled teen Justin Foley in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.

