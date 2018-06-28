Singer Sam Smith and actor Brandon
Flynn have reportedly split after dating nine months.
According to UK tabloid The
Sun, the couple broke up last week and Smith, 26, has deleted
several photos of the pair together from his Instagram account.
“Sam and Brandon had a real whirlwind
romance,” an unnamed source told the outlet. “They really fell
for each other. But they are both so busy with their careers and
unfortunately things just haven’t worked out. Sam is obviously
devastated. This is the most significant relationship he has ever
had. Thankfully he is on tour across the US at the moment which has
been a welcome distraction.”
Smith is currently on tour to promote
his second studio album The Thrill Of It All.
During a concert at Barclays Center in
Brooklyn on Wednesday, Smith told the crowd that he's “going
through some shit right now,” AOL reported.
The 24-year-old Flynn plays troubled
teen Justin Foley in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.
