Anti-LGBT activists held a rally
Tuesday on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court to protest the court's
ruling in Obergefell, the 2015 decision that struck down state
constitutional amendments and laws that limited marriage to
heterosexual couples.
According to Right Wing Watch, a
“handful” of opponents gathered to protest the ruling on its
third anniversary.
The event was organized by Americans
For Truth About Homosexuality and hosted by the group's president,
Peter LaBarbera.
“If Justice [Anthony] Kennedy, and
Justice [Ruth] Ginsberg, and Justice [Stephen] Breyer and Justices
[Sonia] Sotomayor and [Elena] Kagan are correct and domesticated
sodomy is merely a form of, quote, love, worthy of the sacred
life-giving institution of marriage, then God himself is a liar. And
that cannot be,” LaBarbera
told the crowd.
Demonstrators held signs which read
“Repeal Obergefell” and “Homosexual 'marriage' will always be
wrong.”
Several speakers encouraged government
officials to ignore the ruling and illegally enforce laws banning
same-sex marriage.
“It’s the duty of the governors,
it’s the duty of county officials, because Congress is a weakling
and is not going to defy SCOTUS. The county and state officials must
defy them and not go along with their repugnant Supreme Court
opinions,” activist Matt Tewhella said.
“It is time for clergy to stand up
and disobey that law,” the Reverend Bill Cook said. “We are not
bound by law. … We need to be willing to pay the price for doing
what is right or we lose the nation.”
Also on Tuesday, the National
Organization for Marriage (NOM) launched a new campaign to protest
Obergefell. NOM's & campaign has been compared to the
Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) very successful = campaign; it even
borrows the same colors. Right Wing Watch described the &
campaign as “shorthand for the idea of marriage being defined as
'one man & one woman.'”
“Three years ago, the US Supreme
Court issued one of the most illegitimate, anti-constitutional
decisions in history, imposing same-sex 'marriage' on the nation by a
single vote in a 5-4 ruling,” NOM President Brian Brown wrote in an
email to supporters. “Today we are taking a symbolic action to
continue our opposition to this illegitimate decision by launching
the & campaign.”
NOM's campaign calls on supporters to
replace their Facebook and Twitter profile photos with its & logo
to protest marriage equality.