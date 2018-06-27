Sharon Brackett on Tuesday became the first transgender woman elected to public office in Maryland.

Brackett edged out 14 competitors to be elected to a 4-year term to the Democratic Central Committee representing the Baltimore neighborhoods of Canton, Locust Point, Federal Hill, Brooklyn, Curtis Bay and Cherry Hill, known as the 46th District.

With 51 out of 53 precincts reporting, Brackett received 3,901 votes on her first run for office, according to a press release issued by the Brackett campaign.

In a tweet, she thanked her partner Sara Law and her two children, Jess and Steven, for putting up with her “campaign nonsense.” “Without them running around as #TeamSharon winning would never have been possible!” she wrote.

In a Facebook post, she recognized the historic nature of her win.

“I would like to believe that being trans is the least interesting thing about me but I recognize the significance and the importance that this moment brings especially to thousands of trans individuals like myself who may have previously thought public office was unattainable. Tonight’s victory is a testament that with hard work, dedication and an ‘infectious optimism’ that regardless of gender identity one can serve the public in any capacity,” Brackett wrote.

Brackett, a computer engineer and business executive, serves on the boards of Gender Rights Maryland and OutServe-SLDN.

Another transgender woman, Laura Hart, was elected Tuesday to the Democratic Central Committee in St. Mary's county in an uncontested race.