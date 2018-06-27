Queer Eye's grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness has described criticism that he's “too much” as homophobia.

Swishing around in delicate clothes and dropping a casual “yaaass queen” in conversation, Van Ness nearly single-handedly puts the queer in Queer Eye.

“It is [homophobia]. I’ve gotten that response ever since I started doing Gay of Thrones,” Van Ness told Mic, referring to his cult hit video series in which he styles hair while fabulously dishing on the latest Game of Thrones episode.

“If I’ve ever had any criticism in general, it was always along the lines of those internalized homophobia sorts of things.”

Van Ness added that he mostly ignores such remarks.

“Especially for people that are more effusive and have personalities more like mine, being more selectively permeable to what people say and think is really important. Like, not taking on what people say about you for your well-being and your literal survival. That’s how I’ve gotten this far,” Van Ness said.

“When people do say those things, when they say that I’m homo-normative, or that I’m just a stereotype, or that I’m ‘too much’ or whatever – people can think whatever they want to think all day long, and if I focused on it, I wouldn’t be able to be who I am. It’s just not my focus and it’s not my battle to pick up, and I choose not to,” he added.