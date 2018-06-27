Colorado Representative Jared Polis on
Tuesday won the Democratic gubernatorial primary, edging out three
competitors.
If elected as governor of Colorado,
Polis would become the first openly gay person to win a gubernatorial
race in the United States. (Oregon Governor Kate Brown is openly
bisexual and married to a man, while former New Jersey Governor Jim
McGreevy came out after he was elected.)
Early results from the Associated Press
showed Polis leading with 43 percent of the vote. Former Colorado
Treasurer Cary Kennedy stood a distant second with 26 percent of the
vote.
The 43-year-old Polis, one of the
richest members of Congress, spent $11 million of his own fortune on
the race.
In an interview with the Washington
Blade conducted shortly after declaring his candidacy, Polis was
asked about President Donald Trump's record on LGBT rights.
“Well, I think it’s been a very
mediocre to poor record so far,” he said. “There’s been
symbolic missteps like failing to issue a Pride proclamation, which
should have been a routine feel-good moment for the Trump
administration to lend support. And, of course, we continue to be
worried with their efforts that could be underway to undermine
anti-discrimination efforts, so while I feel that they have at least
been willing to talk to the community at times, so far I’ve been
disappointed by their track record.”
Polis, the first openly gay man to be
elected to Congress, and his partner Marlon Reis are raising son
Caspian Julius and daughter Cora Barucha, making Polis the first
openly gay parent in Congress.