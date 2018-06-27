Colorado Representative Jared Polis on Tuesday won the Democratic gubernatorial primary, edging out three competitors.

If elected as governor of Colorado, Polis would become the first openly gay person to win a gubernatorial race in the United States. (Oregon Governor Kate Brown is openly bisexual and married to a man, while former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevy came out after he was elected.)

Early results from the Associated Press showed Polis leading with 43 percent of the vote. Former Colorado Treasurer Cary Kennedy stood a distant second with 26 percent of the vote.

The 43-year-old Polis, one of the richest members of Congress, spent $11 million of his own fortune on the race.

In an interview with the Washington Blade conducted shortly after declaring his candidacy, Polis was asked about President Donald Trump's record on LGBT rights.

“Well, I think it’s been a very mediocre to poor record so far,” he said. “There’s been symbolic missteps like failing to issue a Pride proclamation, which should have been a routine feel-good moment for the Trump administration to lend support. And, of course, we continue to be worried with their efforts that could be underway to undermine anti-discrimination efforts, so while I feel that they have at least been willing to talk to the community at times, so far I’ve been disappointed by their track record.”

Polis, the first openly gay man to be elected to Congress, and his partner Marlon Reis are raising son Caspian Julius and daughter Cora Barucha, making Polis the first openly gay parent in Congress.