Out actor Daniel Franzese told PEOPLE that he and his fiance, Joseph Bradley Phillips, have called off their engagement.

The 40-year-old Franzese told PEOPLE that they will “continue on into the future as friends.”

“Sometimes shooting stars shine so brightly that they burn out and now we must go separate ways but I hope my path always crosses with his. Joseph Bradley Phillips and I have decided to part ways, break our engagement promise and continue on into the future as friends,” Franzese said in a statement.

“We cared so much for each other that we ignored things that were important to our individual personal growth. We have taken some time to heal before letting everyone know and I’m grateful to all my friends and family who have shown us support during this difficult time. I’m excited to see what Joseph will offer the world and I can’t wait to get back on tour and make people laugh,” he added.

In 2016, Franzese, who is best known for playing Damian in the 2004 film Mean Girls and was last seen on HBO's gay drama Looking, recruited some staffers at the Starbucks where he first met Phillips to help him propose.

One of the baristas gave Phillips an empty cup with a ring. “I think you will love it for the rest of your life,” she told him. Franzese fished out the ring as he got down on one knee.

Franzese is currently touring his one-man standup comedy show Yass! You're Amazing!

