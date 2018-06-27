Out actor Daniel Franzese told PEOPLE
that he and his fiance, Joseph Bradley Phillips, have called off
their engagement.
The 40-year-old Franzese told PEOPLE
that they will “continue on into the future as friends.”
“Sometimes shooting stars shine so
brightly that they burn out and now we must go separate ways but I
hope my path always crosses with his. Joseph Bradley Phillips and I
have decided to part ways, break our engagement promise and continue
on into the future as friends,” Franzese said in a statement.
“We cared so much for each other that
we ignored things that were important to our individual personal
growth. We have taken some time to heal before letting everyone know
and I’m grateful to all my friends and family who have shown us
support during this difficult time. I’m excited to see what Joseph
will offer the world and I can’t wait to get back on tour and make
people laugh,” he
added.
In 2016, Franzese, who is best known
for playing Damian in the 2004 film Mean Girls and was last
seen on HBO's gay drama Looking, recruited some staffers at
the Starbucks where he first met Phillips to help him propose.
One of the baristas gave Phillips an
empty cup with a ring. “I think you will love it for the rest of
your life,” she told him. Franzese fished out the ring as he got
down on one knee.
Franzese is currently touring his
one-man standup comedy show Yass! You're Amazing!
