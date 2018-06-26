Madonna Thanks LGBT Community For Teaching Her To 'Stand Tall' By

On Top Magazine Staff

| June 26, 2018 Madonna on Sunday celebrated New York City Pride with a heartfelt tribute to the LGBT community. The 59-year-old Madonna is working on new music in Lisbon, Portugal. She posted a selfie video of herself dressed in cat ears and whiskers lip-synching to Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato's “Solo.” “Until I can Share MY music....... I’m sending Love from Lisbon!” Madonna captioned the video on Instagram. “Missing NY and the fierceness of the LGBT community that gave me life from the moment I landed there!!” "For Me, Pride Month is every month! This [tiara emoji] Bows down to every Gay Boy that taught me a New dance, how to dress, how to drag, how to slay, To stand tall in the face of adversity, to not give up hope, to own my inner bitch and to love my flaws! #loveislove #gratitude #pride" Sunday's march and festival also included gay icons Lady Gaga and Kylie Minogue – who performed at NYC's Pride Island festival – and the cast of Netflix's Queer Eye. On Top Magazine