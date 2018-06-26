Madonna on Sunday celebrated New York
City Pride with a heartfelt tribute to the LGBT community.
The 59-year-old Madonna is working on
new music in Lisbon, Portugal.
She posted a selfie video of herself
dressed in cat ears and whiskers lip-synching to Clean Bandit and
Demi Lovato's “Solo.”
“Until I can Share MY music.......
I’m sending Love from Lisbon!” Madonna
captioned the video on Instagram. “Missing NY and the
fierceness of the LGBT community that gave me life from the moment I
landed there!!”
"For Me, Pride Month is every
month! This [tiara emoji] Bows down to every Gay Boy that taught me a
New dance, how to dress, how to drag, how to slay, To stand tall in
the face of adversity, to not give up hope, to own my inner bitch and
to love my flaws! #loveislove #gratitude #pride"
Sunday's march and festival also
included gay icons Lady Gaga and Kylie Minogue – who performed at
NYC's Pride Island festival – and the cast of Netflix's Queer
Eye.