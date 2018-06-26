Singer-songwriter-composer Rufus
Wainwright talked about his successful marriage to Jörn
Weisbrodt when asked about what he likes to do for fun.
Wainwright and Weisbrodt married in
2012. Together they are raising 7-year-old daughter Viva with her
mother, Lorca Cohen, the daughter of the late singer Leonard Cohen.
When asked by The
Guardian about sleep, Wainwright answered: “Sleeping well
is why I’m able to tour as much as I do. Occasionally I get up in
the night to jot down a lyric, or hum a melody into the phone to
remember it. Every morning, I wake up, get my coffee and play the
piano for an hour. I have a seven-year-old daughter, Viva, who spends
a third of her time with me and my husband, Jörn Weisbrodt, and the
rest with her mother, Lorca Cohen. My set getting-up time is 9.30am,
but when I’m with Viva I get up at 7am. I’m rarely in bed before
midnight.”
“I like sugar a lot; I can swig maple
syrup from the bottle,” he said on the topic of food.
When asked about what he likes to do
for fun, Wainwright mentioned his successful marriage.
“I like going to the opera and eating
cake. My family has a house my grandfather built, north of Montreal
in the Laurentian mountains, that we’re renovating together. And
let’s just say I have a very successful marriage,” Wainwright
said.