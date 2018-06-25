The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sent back to lower courts a case involving a Washington state florist who refused to create flower arrangements for a gay couple.

In February, 2017, Washington's highest court unanimously ruled that Barronelle Stutzman, the owner of Arlene's Flowers & Gifts in Richland, had discriminated against a gay couple when she refused to provide flowers for their wedding.

Stutzman in 2013 refused to serve Robert Ingersoll when he attempted to purchase flowers for his upcoming marriage to now-husband Curt Freed. Stutzman said that providing the service would be a violation of her faith.

“The judgment is vacated, and the case is remanded to the Supreme Court of Washington for further consideration in light of Masterpiece Cakeshop,” the court wrote, referring to a ruling issued earlier this month involving a Colorado baker who cited his religious beliefs in refusing to make a cake for a gay couple.

In Masterpiece Cakeshop, the high court said that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had shown hostility toward the baker's religious beliefs in ruling that he had violated the state's anti-discrimination laws when he refused to make the cake. Rather than striking down the Colorado's law, the high court vacated the decision.

(Related: Supreme Court narrowly sides with baker who refused gay couple.)

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, described the high court's ruling as “encouraging.”

“The Supreme Court has simply asked the lower court to take another look at this case in light of their recent decision in Masterpiece, but they did not indicate there was anything wrong with the ruling,” said HRC Legal Director Sarah Warbelow. “In Masterpiece, the Supreme Court found that the state of Colorado’s enforcement of its civil rights law was flawed due to perceived bias in the process, however, there is no indication that there were flaws in the application of civil rights law in Arlene’s Flowers. We view this decision as encouraging news that justice will prevail and the Washington State Supreme Court will again uphold the state’s non-discrimination laws ensuring LGBTQ people cannot be turned away from a business open to the public.”

The ACLU, which is involved in the case, offered a similar reaction.

“To be clear, the court made no indication the lower courts ruled incorrectly and made no decision on the case’s merits. We are confident that the Washington State Supreme Court will rule once again in favor of the same-sex couple, and reaffirm its decision that no business has a right to discriminate. Our work to ensure LGBT equality is the law and the norm in all 50 states will continue,” James Esseks, director of ACLU's LGBT and HIV Project, said in a statement.