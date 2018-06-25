New York Senator Chuck Schumer on Sunday announced that his daughter is engaged.

The father of two marched in the city's annual LGBT Pride parade with his youngest daughter Alison Schumer and her fiancee Elizabeth Weiland.

“Marching in the #NYCPride Parade has special meaning this year as I am marching with my daughter Alison and her wonderful fiancee Biz,” Schumer captioned a photo on Twitter of himself and the couple from the parade.

The Daily News reported that the couple is set to marry on November 18.

Alison Schumer, 29, is an executive at Facebook, while Weiland is working on an MBA at Columbia University, the New York Post reported.