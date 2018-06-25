In a new cover interview with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, Tan France, Queer Eye's fashion guy, talks about how the show has changed him.

Now in its second season, Netflix's re-imagining of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy has become a television phenomenon.

France, who lives in Utah with his husband, said that he struggles to take his own advice.

“I told AJ [a subject on the show] to quash this idea about masculinity and embrace his feminine side, but sometimes I still find myself uncrossing my legs just in case somebody sees it and thinks 'He’s a bit too effeminate,'” he said.

“I have to remind myself that it's okay to be feminine,” France added.

Each of the show's five stylists – France, Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Bobby Berk (design) – is featured on his own cover.

