In a new cover interview with UK LGBT
glossy Attitude, Tan France, Queer Eye's fashion guy,
talks about how the show has changed him.
Now in its second season, Netflix's
re-imagining of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy has become a
television phenomenon.
France, who lives in Utah with his
husband, said that he struggles to take his own advice.
“I told AJ [a subject on the show] to
quash this idea about masculinity and embrace his feminine side, but
sometimes I still find myself uncrossing my legs just in case
somebody sees it and thinks 'He’s a bit too effeminate,'” he
said.
“I have to remind myself that it's
okay to be feminine,” France
added.
Each of the show's five stylists –
France, Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Karamo Brown (culture),
Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Bobby Berk (design) – is featured
on his own cover.
(Related: Queer
Eye's
Fab Five cover Attitude
magazine.)