A transgender woman says she will take
legal action against the DC restaurant that forcibly removed her for
trying to use the women's bathroom.
The incident happened on Friday at the
Cuba Libre Restaurant and Rum Bar, The
Hill reported.
Charlotte Clymer, a communications
staffer for the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), said in a series of
tweets that she was attending a bachelorette party being held at the
restaurant.
“I was told by the manager of
@CubaLibreDC that I couldn't use the women's restroom, and after
challenging his discrimination with D.C. law and responding to his
threat of calling the police w/'please do so,' I was forcibly removed
from the restaurant,” Clymer wrote.
“I explained the law to [a bouncer],
and he continued his condescending plea for me to leave. He then
grabbed my arm and pushed me out,” she added.
The restaurant issued an apology to
Clymer on Twitter and promised to re-train its staff.
“Clearly our staff … treated you in
an unacceptable manner,” the restaurant wrote.
Clymer was not moved by the apology,
adding that she would begin pursuing legal action against the
restaurant on Monday.
“I am wholly unconvinced that
‘training’ will address the shortcomings in the character of your
manager,” Clymer wrote on Saturday. “His callousness and bigotry
far exceeded a simple lack of understanding. He was intentional in
his discrimination. This person did not act in good faith.”