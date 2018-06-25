The Czech government on Friday
announced that it will back legislation that seeks to extend marriage
rights to gay and lesbian couples.
The move likely means that the Czech
Republic will become the first formerly communist country in Europe
with marriage equality.
According to Reuters, Prime Minister
Andrej Babis announced that his government would back the
legislation.
Gay couples in Czech have been able to
enter a civil partnership since 2006.
A group of 37 lawmakers have presented
an opposing bill that would define marriage as the union of one man
and one woman in the constitution.
A simple majority is needed to approve
the marriage bill, while the constitutional change requires a large
majority (60%).
It's uncertain when the parliament will
vote on the rival bills.