Queer Eye's design guy Bobby Berk will marry three couples aboard a float during New York City's annual LGBT Pride parade.

Berk teamed up with Lyft to offer the weddings.

Speaking with LGBT glossy OUT, Berk said that marrying other couples was a great way to give back to the LGBT community.

“My husband and I have been married for six years. We got married as soon as it was legal to get married and we were married by a friend who was ordained. I thought this was a great way to give back to our community,” Berk said.

“Being able to be married is one of the things I have the most pride of in the world. I never thought that I was going to be able to be married. My husband and I have been together for 14 years and we thought that we would be life partners, so there’s a lot of pride in that. That’s what I want to show the world, pride through this expression of love.”

“[I]s there something especially poignant about marrying these couples in a setting where they'll be surrounded by their community?” OUT asked.

“So many of us have our families turn their backs on [us], so you have to go out there and find the people that love you unconditionally,” Berk answered. “And that’s one of the beautiful things about the queer community: we are so loving and accepting. We’ve been shut out and discriminated against our whole lives, so we have the opportunity to take control of our situation and welcome everyone. These three couples getting married, with tens of thousands of their 'chosen family' of witnesses is beautiful.”

Sunday's NYC Pride march kicks off at noon.