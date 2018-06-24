Queer Eye's design
guy Bobby Berk will marry three couples aboard a float during New
York City's annual LGBT Pride parade.
Berk teamed up with Lyft to
offer the weddings.
Speaking with LGBT glossy
OUT, Berk said that marrying other couples was a great way to
give back to the LGBT community.
“My husband and I have
been married for six years. We got married as soon as it was legal
to get married and we were married by a friend who was ordained. I
thought this was a great way to give back to our community,” Berk
said.
“Being able to be married
is one of the things I have the most pride of in the world. I never
thought that I was going to be able to be married. My husband and I
have been together for 14 years and we thought that we would be life
partners, so there’s a lot of pride in that. That’s what I want
to show the world, pride through this expression of love.”
“[I]s there something
especially poignant about marrying these couples in a setting where
they'll be surrounded by their community?” OUT asked.
“So many of us have our
families turn their backs on [us], so you have to go out there and
find the people that love you unconditionally,” Berk answered.
“And that’s one of the beautiful things about the queer
community: we are so loving and accepting. We’ve been shut out and
discriminated against our whole lives, so we have the opportunity to
take control of our situation and welcome everyone. These three
couples getting married, with tens of thousands of their 'chosen
family' of witnesses is beautiful.”
Sunday's NYC Pride march
kicks off at noon.