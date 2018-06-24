Out actress and gubernatorial candidate
Cynthia Nixon said Friday that her oldest child is transgender.
The 52-year-old Nixon shared the news
in an Instagram post during the Trans Day of Action.
“I'm so proud of my son Samuel Joseph
Mozes (called Seph) who graduated college this month,” Nixon
captioned a photo of herself and Seph at his graduation from the
University of Chicago. “I salute him and everyone else marking
today's #TransDayofAction. #TDOA.”
Nixon shares custody of Seph and
Charles with her former boyfriend of 15 years, Danny Mozes.
Nixon married education organizer
Christine Marinoni in 2012. They welcomed daughter Max Ellington
Nixon-Marinoni in 2011.
The former Sex and the City star
is campaigning for the Democratic nomination for governor of New York
against Governor Andrew Cuomo and Greg Waltman. The primary will be
held on September 3.