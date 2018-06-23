Lawmakers in Maine on Thursday approved a bill that seeks to ban therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.

Introduced by Representative Ryan Fecteau, an openly gay Democrat from Biddeford, the bill cleared the House with an 80-55 vote (16 absent) and the Senate with a 20-10 vote (5 excused).

The legislation previously cleared the House in April. Amendments in the Senate required a new vote in the House.

The bill now heads to the desk of Governor Paul LePage, a Republican viewed as unfriendly to LGBT rights.

Similar legislation has been enacted in New Hampshire, Hawaii, Maryland, Washington, Connecticut, California, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New York, Rhode Island, New Mexico and the District of Columbia. Delaware Governor John Carney, a Democrat, is expected to sign similar legislation approved by lawmakers. An increasing number of local municipalities have also enacted similar protections, particularly in Florida. In March, Milwaukee became the first municipality in Wisconsin to enact such a ban.