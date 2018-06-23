Lawmakers in Maine on Thursday approved
a bill that seeks to ban therapies that attempt to alter the sexual
orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender youth.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay
therapy.
Introduced by Representative Ryan
Fecteau, an openly gay Democrat from Biddeford, the bill cleared the
House with an 80-55 vote (16 absent) and the Senate with a 20-10 vote
(5 excused).
The legislation previously cleared the
House in April. Amendments in the Senate required a new vote in the
House.
The bill now heads to the desk of
Governor Paul LePage, a Republican viewed as unfriendly to LGBT
rights.
Similar legislation has been enacted in
New Hampshire, Hawaii, Maryland, Washington, Connecticut, California,
Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New York, Rhode
Island, New Mexico and the District of Columbia. Delaware
Governor John Carney, a Democrat, is expected to sign similar
legislation approved by lawmakers. An increasing number of local
municipalities have also enacted similar protections, particularly in
Florida. In March, Milwaukee
became the first municipality in Wisconsin to enact such a ban.