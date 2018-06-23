The U.S. Department of Justice will
host an LGBT Pride event on June 26.
According to the Washington
Blade, the event will take place in the Great Hall of the
Washington headquarters of the Justice Department.
DOJ Pride, as the event is known,
started during the Clinton administration.
It is uncertain whether Attorney
General Jeff Sessions will attend the event. He failed to make an
appearance at last year's DOJ Pride.
As a Republican senator from Alabama,
Sessions received low scores on the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC)
Congressional Scorecard, a measure of a politician's support for LGBT
rights. During the 111th, 113th and 114th
Congresses, Sessions scored zero on the survey. He scored 15 during
the 112th Congress.
Under his leadership at the Justice
Department, the DOJ revoked Obama-era guidance on allowing
transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice, filed a
Supreme Court amicus brief in support of a baker who refused
to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, and has argued in federal
court that Title VII protections do not cover anti-gay
discrimination.
Transgender student Gavin Grimm was
presented with an award at last year's DOJ Pride, which Sessions
skipped.
