The Hungarian State Opera has canceled a third of its performances of the hit musical Billy Elliot citing “reduced interest” after an op-ed claimed the show could turn children gay.

The musical adaptation of the 2000 British movie tells the story of a boy growing up in poverty who aspires to be a ballet dancer.

According to CNN, an opinion piece published on the news website Magyor Idok accuses the State Opera of participating in “rampant gay propaganda.”

“The propagation of homosexuality cannot be a national goal when the population is getting older and smaller and our country is threatened by invasion," wrote contributor Zsofia N. Horvath.

"Our government is trying to ... help family prosperity with a lot of tools and money, so it's inexplicable and intolerable that a leading state institution is going against this intention and that it makes quite a few youngsters miserable, who would have not gone this direction by themselves,” Horvath added.

Magyor Idok openly supports the government of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, which some observers have described as authoritarian.

The Hungarian State Opera said in a statement that it was canceling 15 out of 44 performances of the musical.