Out athletes Adam Rippon and Megan Rapinoe are among the 16 athletes to appear in ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue.

Rippon, who recently made history as the first openly gay person to win Dancing With The Stars, said that he couldn't have done a nude photoshoot if he was in the closet.

“I couldn't have done this [shoot] while I was in the closet,” Rippon told ESPN, according to PEOPLE. “I think that, with my experience of coming out [in 2015], I felt so liberated in so many ways.”

Rippon, a figure skater who medaled at the 2018 Winter Olympics, described the photos as “a milestone” of all the work he's done “to get to the point to be an Olympic medal-winning figure skater.”

“I don’t want to say I’ll never be in this shape again, but I’ll never be in this shape,” he said. “I’ll be in another shape. ... I don’t think figure skaters get the credit we deserve, but at the same time, that’s our job. The whole point is that it looks really easy.”

Seattle Reign forward Megan Rapinoe, who came out publicly in 2012, appeared in ESPN's 2014 issue. She recently made headlines with the announcement that she's dating two-time WNBA champion Sue Bird.

ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue arrives on newsstands June 29.