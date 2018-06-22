At its convention in San Antonio over the weekend, the Texas Republican Party endorsed a platform that rejects transgender rights.

The 2018 platform opposes “all efforts to validate transgender identity” and transgender people serving openly in the military and supports legislation that would bar transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in public buildings.

“The official position of the Texas schools with respect to transgenderism is that there are only two genders: male and female,” the document states.

The conservative LGBT group Log Cabin Republicans lobbied for removal of a statement that described homosexuality as a “chosen behavior” that “must not be presented as an acceptable alternative lifestyle.”

It was replaced with a statement in support of “God's biblical design for marriage and sexual behavior between one biological man and one biological woman.” It also calls on lawmakers to approve protections for “individuals, businesses and government officials who believe marriage is between one man and one woman.”

The 2018 platform also support therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.” Fourteen states plus the District of Columbia prohibit such therapies to minors.

The document also calls on lawmakers to reject the Supreme Court's 2015 landmark decision that struck down state bans limiting marriage to heterosexual couples. Texas has yet to repeal its ban, though the high court's ruling leaves it unenforceable.

Rachel Gonzales of Equality Texas called the platform “clearly a very anti-LGBTQ platform.”

“The platform seems to represent a very small, extremist segment of the Republican party,” Gonzalez said.