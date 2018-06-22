The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday denied review in a case involving a bakery that refused to serve a lesbian couple.

“The court has considered the petition for review and orders that it be denied,” Oregon's highest court said in its order.

Late last year, the Oregon Court of Appeals upheld a decision by the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries that found Aaron and Melissa Klein, owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa, guilty of unlawfully discriminating against the couple when they refused to make a cake for the women's commitment ceremony. The agency imposed a $135,000 fine on the Kleins.

Aaron Klein declined to make the cake for the women on January 17, 2013. Klein said he does not hate gays but that making a cake for a same-sex wedding would violate his faith. (At the time, Oregon had the nation's most robust domestic partnership law. Following a federal judge's ruling in May, 2014, Oregon became the 18th state to allow gay and lesbian couples to marry.)

According to The Oregonian, the Kleins have argued that the fine was excessive and that the commissioner was biased against them.

The Kleins are represented by the First Liberty Institute, which describes itself as “a national religious freedom law firm.”

Kelly Shackelford, the group's president and CEO, said in a statement that they would appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“No one in America should be forced by the government to choose between their faith and their livelihood,” Shackelford said. “We look forward to making our case to the Supreme Court of the United States.”