In an interview with the Huffington Post, out comedian Margaret Cho revealed that she's often challenged about her bisexuality.

The 49-year-old Cho at first identified as a lesbian.

“I thought I was a dyke. I thought I was a lesbian,” Cho said. “And then I realized, 'No, I'm actually attracted to men as well.' So then it became something really confusing for me.”

Cho said that her family ran a gay bookstore and was accepting of gay men and lesbians but “didn't understand bisexuality.”

“It's still a sensitive issue for many people in my life. They really don't get bisexuality,” Cho said.

She added that both gay and straight partners have challenged her bisexuality.

“I’ve had this suspicion with every partner that I’ve ever had. I’ve never been with another bisexual person. I’ve only been with either straight or gay people, so, it’s a very suspicious place,” she said. “Nobody has ever really accepted that I’m truly bisexual. Nobody has ever allowed it. It’s still very much a point of argument between anybody that I’ve been with. People just don’t accept it.”