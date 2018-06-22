In an interview with the Huffington
Post, out comedian Margaret Cho revealed that she's often
challenged about her bisexuality.
The 49-year-old Cho at first identified
as a lesbian.
“I thought I was a dyke. I thought I
was a lesbian,” Cho said. “And then I realized, 'No, I'm
actually attracted to men as well.' So then it became something
really confusing for me.”
Cho said that her family ran a gay
bookstore and was accepting of gay men and lesbians but “didn't
understand bisexuality.”
“It's still a sensitive issue for
many people in my life. They really don't get bisexuality,” Cho
said.
She added that both gay and straight
partners have challenged her bisexuality.
“I’ve had this suspicion with every
partner that I’ve ever had. I’ve never been with another bisexual
person. I’ve only been with either straight or gay people, so, it’s
a very suspicious place,” she said. “Nobody has ever really
accepted that I’m truly bisexual. Nobody has ever allowed it. It’s
still very much a point of argument between anybody that I’ve been
with. People just don’t accept it.”