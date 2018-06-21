The bodies of 3 LGBT rights activists
were found Sunday along a highway in the southern Mexican state of
Guerrero.
According to the AP, the bodies were
found on a road between Taxco and Cuernavaca.
The bodies had bullet wounds to the
head.
The victims were identified as
activists Ruben Estrada, Carlos Uriel Lopez and Roberto Vega.
Roberto Alvarez, a security spokesman
for Guerrero, said Tuesday that the killings may have been linked to
extortion. A suspect has been arrested.
Last year, the U.S. State Department
warned Americans not to travel to Guerrero, where gang-related
violence has been on the rise. The advisory placed Guerrero in the
department's highest risk category.