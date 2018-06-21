Singer Barry Manilow has cited Vice President Mike Pence's opposition to same-sex marriage as an example of discrimination faced by the LGBT community.

Manilow quietly married manager Garry Kief in California in 2014. While the couple has been together for decades, Manilow only started talking about his sexuality last year.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Manilow said that his sexuality was an open secret.

“Look, everyone knew I was gay,” Manilow said. “Garry and I have been together for 40 years, which is a pretty good run.”

“I never talked about it because I like my privacy, not because I didn't want people to know.”

Manilow added that he hopes his coming out helps others.

“There are a lot of people going through hell because they know they are gay and their family won't accept it,” Manilow said. “It's awful and I do hope that I could help somebody [by coming out]. It would be wonderful if I could.”

The 75-year-old Manilow added that being gay is not as accepted as it should be.

“Being gay is not as accepted as we like to think,” he said. “We have a vice president who would like to stop gay marriage and would like to think we weren't even allowed to be around.”

“It is very ugly being in the world right now,” he added.