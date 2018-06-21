A former New Jersey high school teacher who once compared being gay to cancer has settled a discrimination lawsuit against the school district.

According to the AP, the settlement includes a $132,500 payment to Jenye “Viki” Knox.

In 2013, Knox sued the Union Township school district in federal court claiming religious and racial discrimination. She also alleged she was denied her right to due process.

In 2011, Knox created a firestorm of controversy when she posted on Facebook a photo of a school display recognizing October as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) History month which included portraits of Virginia Wolf, Harvey Milk and Neil Patrick Harris, and wrote “homosexuality is a perverted spirit that has existed from the beginning of creation” and a “sin” that “breeds like cancer.”

She defended her position in subsequent messages to Facebook users, saying that she believed being gay was “against the nature and character of God” and that the high school was “not the setting to promote, encourage, support and foster homosexuality.”

A tenured special education teacher, Knox retired to avoid facing tenure charges based on “unbecoming conduct.” She later filed her lawsuit, claiming that the district had violated her free speech and religious rights.

Both sides are barred from discussing details of the settlement.