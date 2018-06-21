In a recent interview with Shortlist Magazine, singer-actor Olly Alexander revealed that he once was scared of being labeled gay.

The Years & Years frontman has been praised for being positively out about his sexuality.

“I get a real thrill for being 'overtly queer' in my aesthetic,” Alexander said. “I used to be scared of people thinking I was gay but now I'd be shocked if they didn't.”

The 27-year-old Alexander has previously said that his group's new single “Sanctify” from their upcoming studio album Palo Santo is based on a brief relationship he had with a man who identified as straight.

“We’re talking about how men express desire for one another,” Alexander said. “I find the exchange fascinating – what each person gets out of it, or what it makes each person feel. With ‘Sanctify,' I wanted to write something about the journey of coming out. It’s so drawn out. You come out to your friends, family, then the world, again and again, in hotels and on holiday and to cab drivers. And that can be painful. Sometimes I wonder about the guys I’d had these… sexcapades with, who identified as straight, and I wonder where they are now, in their own journey to understanding their sexuality.”

Alexander added that he understands how a man who hooks up with guys can identify as straight.

“At the end of the day, these are just words we use to try to best describe ourselves. They're not perfect,” he said.

Palo Santo arrives July 6.