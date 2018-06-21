Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye's food and wine guy, has revealed plans for a fast-casual restaurant in New York City.

Porowski, 34, mentioned his upcoming eatery during a cast panel at the 92nd Street Y.

“I’m all about like cheese and pork belly and decadence, and as a result of the increased vanity of being on camera all the time and working out and eating healthy, I’m developing a fast-casual food concept restaurant that I’m gonna be opening here in New York,” Porowski said, according to Food & Wine.

He added that he wasn't “supposed to talk about it.”

Last month, it was revealed that Porowski is working on a cookbook.

