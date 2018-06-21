Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye's
food and wine guy, has revealed plans for a fast-casual restaurant in
New York City.
Porowski, 34, mentioned his upcoming
eatery during a cast panel at the 92nd Street Y.
“I’m all about like cheese and pork
belly and decadence, and as a result of the increased vanity of being
on camera all the time and working out and eating healthy, I’m
developing a fast-casual food concept restaurant that I’m gonna be
opening here in New York,” Porowski
said, according to Food & Wine.
He added that he wasn't “supposed to
talk about it.”
Last month, it was revealed that
Porowski
is working on a cookbook.
(Related: Queer
Eye's Fab Five cover Attitude magazine.)