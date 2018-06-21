UK LGBT glossy Attitude has unveiled five covers featuring Queer Eye's Fab Five.

Each of the show's five stylists – Tan France (fashion), Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Bobby Berk (design) – is featured on his own cover.

In the issue, available now, Van Ness says he's least likely to follow his own “self-love sort of advice.”

"I think four out of every five days I'm good at that but certain situations can trigger self-doubt or cloudiness around how I feel about myself,” Van Ness said.

"I think how much I'd tell my best friend: 'Queen, leave him, he's no good', and think maybe I need to tell myself that more,” he added.

Porowski explained that prior to Queer Eye, he didn't feel openly gay.

“As a result of the show, I feel I'm openly gay and I wasn't before,” Porowski said. “I've had the safety to start wearing brighter things. I wore a twin pajama set last night, I paint my toenails now. I've always had a feminine side but it's been on the inside. To be able to express it on the outside without any shame is really nice.”

The second season of Queer Eye is streaming now on Netflix.