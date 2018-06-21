UK LGBT glossy Attitude has
unveiled five covers featuring Queer Eye's Fab Five.
Each of the show's five stylists –
Tan France (fashion), Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Karamo Brown
(culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Bobby Berk (design) –
is featured on his own cover.
In the issue, available
now, Van Ness says he's least likely to follow his own “self-love
sort of advice.”
"I think four out of every five
days I'm good at that but certain situations can trigger self-doubt
or cloudiness around how I feel about myself,” Van Ness said.
"I think how much I'd tell my best
friend: 'Queen, leave him, he's no good', and think maybe I need to
tell myself that more,” he added.
Porowski explained that prior to Queer
Eye, he didn't feel openly gay.
“As a result of the show, I feel I'm
openly gay and I wasn't before,” Porowski said. “I've had the
safety to start wearing brighter things. I wore a twin pajama set
last night, I paint my toenails now. I've always had a feminine side
but it's been on the inside. To be able to express it on the outside
without any shame is really nice.”
The second season of Queer Eye
is streaming now on Netflix.