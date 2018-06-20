The United States on Tuesday announced it has withdrawn from the United Nation's Human Rights Council.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the decision during a press conference at the State Department.

Haley said that countries such as Cuba, Venezuela, China and the Democratic Republic of Congo with “unambiguous and abhorrent human rights records” are members of the council and that the council has a “chronic bias against” Israel.

Pompeo called the council a “poor defender of human rights.”

“[The council] has become an exercise in shameless hypocrisy – with many of the world's worst human rights abuses going ignored, and some of the world's most serious offenders sitting on the council itself,” he said.

Created in 2006, the United States joined the council in 2009. In the last ten years, the council has become a vocal supporter of LGBT rights, approving resolutions condemning violence and discrimination against the LGBT community.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called the decision to withdraw from the council “deeply disappointing.”

“This decision is counterproductive to American national security and foreign policy interests and will make it more difficult to advance human rights priorities and aid victims of abuse around the world,” HRC said in a letter to Pompeo signed by several organizations.

Haley added that the U.S. would be “happy to rejoin” a “reformed” Human Rights Council.